Akron RubberDucks to Host Second Movie Night September 18 Featuring Black Panther

(AKRON, OHIO) - Movie Night on the field at Canal Park is set to return Friday, September 18th with the 2018 smash hit, Black Panther. The Akron RubberDucks will donate a portion of every ticket sold to the Akron Children's Hospital. Fans can enjoy a socially-distanced movie screening of Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa and the kingdom of Wakanda on the 26' x 68' HD video board beginning at 6:30 p.m., with Canal Park opening to the public at 5:30 p.m. Fans will have the option to purchase reserved seats within the seating bowl or purchase four-person or eight-person pods on the field.

Fans can purchase four-person or eight-person pods to be able to watch the movie from the field. The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The capacity for this event Friday, September 18 will be limited to 1,300 fans in attendance.

All seating on the field at Canal Park will be socially-distanced, and access to the field will only be permitted for those who have purchased field seating. The Akron RubberDucks grounds crew will have specific sections on the field laid out for fans to ensure that all attendees are adhering to social distancing protocols. Field seating for this event will be limited to 250 fans.

"Black Panther is an incredible story of heroism, and we can't wait to feature this film on our video board September 18," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "Movie Night is a great opportunity for our fans to come back out to the ballpark, and we look forward to another night of Affordable, Family Fun here at Canal Park. We have worked hard all year to ensure that our fans are safe at Canal Park, and this movie night will be exactly the same as we have continued to update our ballpark policies with all the local and health authorities."

TICKETS

All tickets for Movie Night, benefiting the Akron Children's Hospital, are available for $10 and can be purchased, starting Monday, September 14th at 9 a.m. by phone at (330) 253-5151. The RubberDucks box office will be open Friday, Sept. 18 for fans to purchase tickets at the ballpark. Fans are asked to with all members of their party together at the time of entry into the ballpark.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Fans with field seating can only enter the field from behind the first base dugout and can only exit behind the third base dugout, so as to promote social-distancing while fans are not in their reserved pods on the field. All aisleways in the seating bowl will be designated with one-way enter only or exit only signage to maintain social distance for all fans in attendance.

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

