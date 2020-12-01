Akron RubberDucks Introduce Primetime Surf 'N' Turf Meal Package for December 14
December 1, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to introduce their second catering package of 2020 with the Primetime Surf "n' Turf Package planned for Monday, December 14. Similar to the popular Father's Day Feast in June, fans have the opportunity to reserve their meal packages beginning December 1 at 9 a.m. and pick up their prepared meal from Canal Park on December 14 beginning at 4 p.m.
Fans can find all the details on the Primetime Package and how to reserve theirs today here:
WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE PRIMETIME SURF "N' TURF PACKAGE?
* Crab Cakes (4)
* Burgers (4)
* Bratwurst (4)
* Roasted Red Skin Potatoes
* Garden Salad
* A certificate valid for 4 tickets to Cleveland Football Night (DATE TBD*).
* Reheat instructions on all food
HOW MUCH DOES THE PRIMETIME PACKAGE COST?
* The Primetime Surf 'n' Turf package costs $99 and serves four people.
WHEN DO PRIMETIME PACKAGES GO ON SALE? HOW CAN FANS RESERVE THEIRS?
* Fans can begin reserving their Primetime Packages Tuesday, December 1 at 9 a.m. BY PHONE ONLY, calling (330) 253-5151 ext. 288. Fans are encouraged to reserve their packages early as the deadline to reserve is December 10.
FANS CAN ALSO LEVEL UP THEIR PACKAGE WITH:
* Double your crab cakes - $20 (4 additional crab cakes)
* Double your bratwurst or burgers - $10 (4 additional burgers or bratwurst)
* 6 pack of Miller Lite - $10
* 4 pack of Platform Muni - $10
The Platform Muni beer 4-pack is formally named "Muni Hazy Session IPA" which is made by the Platform Beer Co. and named after the popular tailgate lot near First Energy Stadium. It is 4.9% alcohol IPA that is medium-bodied with notes of grapefruit, pineapple & lemon. It was brewed specifically by the Cleveland-based brewery for Browns season.
PICKUP AT THE BALLPARK
* Upon reserving their Primetime Package, fans will select a time slot to pick up their meals at Canal Park on December 14. Available time slots for pickup are 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
* The RubberDucks ticket staff will provide all details for a safe, socially-distanced meal pickup following the purchase of a Primetime Package
"This is the perfect way to start your at home tailgating when Cleveland plays Baltimore on Monday night. Plus, with the four ticket vouchers you'll be able to join us at the ballpark for our annual Cleveland Football Night during the RubberDucks 2021 season. Let's root for our favorite local teams and bring home a victory!" said RubberDucks GM/COO Jim Pfander.
*Cleveland Football Night does not yet have a date set for the 2021 season. All tickets purchased through this Primetime Package will be honored on that night during the 2021 season.
The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow with all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected] The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.
Eastern League Stories from December 1, 2020
