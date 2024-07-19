A'ja Wilson Earns 11th Career & 3rd Consecutive KIA WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK, NY - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for July 2024. The honor is her third of the season and Western Conference-record 11th overall.

The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP now ranks 2nd in league history for most Player of the Month awards behind Tina Charles who has collected 12 in her 13-year career, all during her time in the Eastern Conference.

Over the month of July, Wilson averaged 27.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 4.0 blocks while shooting 54.4% from the field, 41.2% from 3-point range and 93.2% from the charity stripe in leading the Aces to a 6-2 record. It is her third consecutive month averaging at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. Prior to Wilson this year no player had recorded two consecutive months averaging 25 and 10.

Heading into the All-Star/Olympic break, Wilson leads the league in scoring (27.2 ppg), rebounding (12.0 rpg) and blocked shots (2.9 bpg), while ranking 5th in steals (1.9 spg). She's making 52.2% of her shots from the field (8th in the league), 39.5% from 3-point range (11th) and 87.2% from the line (9th).

