AJ Reyelts Earns USHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

Congratulations to RoughRiders' goaltender AJ Reyelts on being named the USHL Goaltender of the Week! AJ played a big role in helping the team secure 4 points over the weekend, allowing just 2 goals and making an impressive 57 saves out of 59 shots faced. His outstanding performance between the pipes has earned him this well-deserved recognition. Way to go, AJ!

