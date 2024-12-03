Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

December 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Highway 20 Revisited

The Black Hawks and their weekend opponents will see almost every mile of U.S. Highway 20 in Iowa this weekend. Waterloo will be on the bus first, traveling to Dubuque Friday for a 7:05 p.m. tilt. The Fighting Saints retrace the Hawks' tire tracks to Young Arena on Saturday evening for a 6:05 p.m. rematch. Then Sunday, the Sioux City Musketeers arrive from the west to visit Waterloo at 3:05 p.m. The Hawks are 0-0-2 versus the Fighting Saints after two October contests. Against Sioux City in November, Waterloo came out ahead during two games that were nearly as close.

Last Games Before Christmas

After Sunday, the Black Hawks will not play again until the USHL's holiday break ends. A year ago, Waterloo went into Christmas with a 13-11-0 record. They split the final weekend before the layoff, winning at Omaha 4-0 on December 15th, then losing at Des Moines 5-2 the next night. This year's schedule marks the first time Waterloo's last pre-holiday game will be played at Young Arena since December 14, 2013, when the Hawks topped the National Team Development Program Under 17s 6-4.

First to Ten?

Eight USHL teams are currently awaiting their first 10-goal scorer of the season, including the Black Hawks. Brendan McMorrow has scored nine times but may not be the most likely candidate. McMorrow will miss this weekend's games while representing Waterloo during the World Junior A Challenge. In his stead, Kaeden Hawkins will be the Hawks' acting goal-leader (eight) when the weekend begins. Reid Morich has scored seven times, while Grady Deering is up to six goals.

November Recap

The Black Hawks were 4-4-2 during ten November games. Calvin Vachon was in goal for three wins and delivered a 2.65 goals-against average for the month. Brendan McMorrow averaged a point per game (three goals, seven assists), while Grady Deering topped the goal column with five. Teddy Mallgrave produced a +7 plus/minus differential, pushing him to +13 for the season.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks were limited to two goals during a pair of losses to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders over Thanksgiving weekend. Waterloo's offense has not been quieted to that degree in consecutive games since last spring's playoff series against the Lincoln Stars. JJ Monteiro produced the Hawks' lone goal on Thanksgiving night during a 3-1 decision. Two nights later, Grady Deering denied AJ Reyelts' shutout bid by scoring in the third period, but Waterloo could not add a second goal during the 2-1 defeat.

