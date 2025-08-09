AFC Toronto Claim Seventh Road Win with 2-1 Victory over MontreÃÅÃÂal

August 9, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Laval, Q.C. - AFC Toronto earned their seventh road win of the season with a 2-1 triumph over MontreÃÂal Roses FC on Saturday afternoon. The result leveled the season series at two wins apiece and strengthened Toronto's hold on top spot in the NSL standings.

Toronto broke through in the 24th minute when Nikki Small capitalized on a defensive miscue, pouncing on a precise feed from Sarah Stratigakis to slot home the opener. Shortly after, Kaylee Hunter extended the lead in style, scoring in her third straight match with a long-range strike that sailed straight into the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Anna Karpenko stranded well out of position.

Montreal clawed one back in first-half stoppage time as Stephanie Hill nodded home a corner kick, cutting AFC's advantage in half. The hosts carried that momentum into the second half, dictating possession and controlling the pace, but were repeatedly frustrated by Sierra Cota-Yarde's composure in net.

Despite being outshot 18-8, Toronto's defensive structure and timely goalkeeping proved decisive. With the win, AFC Toronto weathered a late push from the Roses under sweltering Laval conditions and extended their lead over MontreÃÂal atop the table to 31 points.

Head coach Marko Milanovic: "We've been up in the standings before and seen the gap disappear in a couple of games. It's still super close. We're focused on one game at a time - MontreÃÂal this week, now Ottawa next - and that's been our mentality all year."

Midfielder Sarah Stratigakis: "We're a resilient group. Coming off last game, we wanted another win and kept the momentum going. It's awesome to get a result away from home, but we've got two more big games coming up, so that's where our focus is now."

Next, AFC Toronto plays the final match of their four-game road stretch as they face Ottawa Rapid FC on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

KAYLEE HUNTER: AFC forward nets her ninth of the season, cementing second place in league-wide scoring.

SIERRA COTA-YARDE: Made a career-high five saves and stood tall as MontreÃÂal fired 18 total shots, anchoring the back line under sustained pressure.

UP NEXT: AFC Toronto are at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa to take on Ottawa Rapid FC on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

AFC Toronto - 2 | MontreÃÂal Roses - 1

Venue: Stade BoreÃÂale

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Victoria Lafortune, Amanda Kwan Fourth Official: Marie-Han Gagnon Chretien Referee Observer: Laurence Rodier

SCORING SUMMARY

AFC Toronto: Nikki Small (24'), Kaylee Hunter (37') MontreÃÂal Roses FC: SteÃÂphanie Hill (45'+2)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

60' - Yellow: Victoria Pickett (AFC Toronto)

62' - Yellow: MeÃÂgane SauveÃÂ (MontreÃÂal Roses FC) 65' - Yellow: Lara Schenk (MontreÃÂal Roses FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

AFC Toronto Starting Lineup:

GK Sierra Cota-Yarde (Toronto, ON) DF Kaela Hansen (Burnaby, BC) DF Croix Soto (USA)

DF Sarah Rollins (Toronto, ON)

MF Nikayla Small (Pickering, ON) MF Emma Regan (Burnaby, BC)

MF Colby Barnett (USA)

MF Victoria Pickett (Barrie, ON)

MF Sarah Stratigakis (Woodbridge, ON) FW Kaylee Hunter (Calgary, AB)

FW Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Substitutes: Danielle Krzyzaniak (GK), Hong Hye-ji (DF), Zoe Burns (DF), Ashley Cathro (DF), Aoi Kizaki (MF), April Lantaigne (MF), Cloey Uddenberg (MF), Jade Kovacevic (FW), Lauren Rowe (FW)

Total Shots: 3 Shots on Goal: 8 Fouls: 16 Offsides: 1 Corner-Kicks: 3 Saves: 5

Video Highlights of Opening Game

Media can access video highlights from the opening match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/montreal-toronto-2025-08-09

More from the locker room:

Head coach Marko Milanovic on opening the match: "I thought Montreal opened the game better than us. They won a lot of 50-50 balls and had the first couple of half chances. Honestly, our first goal came against the run of play, but it woke us up and we were able to add another quickly."

Milanovic on Sierra Cota-Yarde's performance: "She's incredible. That's what we love about seeing how confident she is when she steps on the field... She steps in and the way she carries herself is with so much confidence and that's how she played today."

Milanovic on Hunter's goal: "If it's not the goal of the season, we might as well call it now. There won't be a better one this year. She's been one of our most consistent players, which is even more impressive given her age."

Kaylee Hunter on Esther Okorokwo's return: "She brings so much energy to the team. We're so happy to have her back. And then as far as I'm concerned on the pitch, Esther's just Esther. She takes the ball away, does what she does and it works out. We're all super happy to have her back."







Northern Super League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.