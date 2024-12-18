ADVISORY - Roughnecks Mark "100 Days" to 2025 UFL Kickoff with Special Fan Experience Offer

December 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Today, the Houston Roughnecks officially kicked off its "100 Days" countdown to the 2025 United Football League (UFL) season, with kickoff weekend scheduled for March 28, 2025.

To celebrate the official countdown to Spring football in Houston, beginning today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, the first 100 fans who purchase Houston Roughnecks season tickets will receive an exclusive fan experience and Roughnecks merchandise pack.

Roughnecks season tickets start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium). Season ticket memberships offer exclusive member perks, including priority access, pre-sale opportunities and special events.

The 2025 UFL season kicks off March 28, with the full schedule to be announced soon.

WHEN: " First 100" Season Tickets Offer begins today, Dec. 18 (100 Days to Kickoff Weekend March 28, 2025).

WHERE: To lock in season tickets, fans can visit https://www.theufl.com/teams/houston/tickets/2025/season-tickets for more information.

