Adonijah Reid's Dramatic Late Winning Goal in the 2023 CPL Playoffs

January 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Adonijah Reid owes the @yorkutdfc fans a big playoff goal now that he'll be joining the Nine Stripes in 2025

Here's his dramatic late winner for Pacific FC in the 2023 4v5 game against his new club

@onesoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from January 7, 2025


