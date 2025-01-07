Adonijah Reid's Dramatic Late Winning Goal in the 2023 CPL Playoffs
January 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
Adonijah Reid owes the @yorkutdfc fans a big playoff goal now that he'll be joining the Nine Stripes in 2025
Here's his dramatic late winner for Pacific FC in the 2023 4v5 game against his new club
@onesoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
