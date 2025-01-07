Vancouver FC Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi Returns for 2025 Season

January 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the return of head coach Afshin Ghotbi for his third season with the club.

Ghotbi, 60, was hired to lead the Eagles in November 2022 ahead of the club's inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL). His wealth of coaching experience across many levels of the game, including at three FIFA World Cups, played an integral role as VFC navigated its first season in the league in 2023, and subsequently improved its record in its sophomore year of play in 2024.

"I am pleased to bring Afshin back for his third season with Vancouver FC," said Rob Friend, President and CEO, Vancouver FC. "Leading a new squad in a league as competitive as the Canadian Premier League comes with its challenges, but Afshin has never shied away from the task. He continues to set lofty goals for our organization and we are confident we will achieve them during his tenure."

Ghotbi, a native of Iran who moved to the United States as a teenager, began his decades-long coaching career in the 1980s. He previously worked on the technical staff for the U.S. men's national team in 1997 and 1998, including during the squad's appearance at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and as an assistant coach with the South Korean men's national team, joining the squad at both the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups as well as at appearances in the Confederations Cup, Asian Cup, and Gold Cup.

In 2009, Ghotbi was named head coach of the Iranian national team, leading the side to the quarter-finals of the 2011 Asian Cup.

At the club level, Ghotbi was part of the coaching staff that led the LA Galaxy to an MLS Cup win in 2005. He won the Iranian league title in 2008 as head coach of Persepolis FC, and was named the league's coach of the year that season. Ghotbi has also worked for top-flight clubs in South Korea with the Samsung Bluewings, Japan with the Shimizu S-Pulse and China with the Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our unfinished business in developing the 'football factory' of Vancouver FC," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "We have built the foundation and identity of a football club that will change the sporting landscape of Canada. I am grateful to the ownership, the fans, and players for their trust and support and look forward to a thrilling season."

