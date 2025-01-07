Valour FC Announce Signing of Canadian Goalkeeper Eleias Himaras

January 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Eleias Himaras to a one-year contract guaranteed for 2025, with a club option for 2026.

The promising netminder joins Valour FC at just 22 years old, but brings with him three years of experience competing with a Canadian Premier League (CPL) club, after signing with York United FC in July 2022.

A homegrown success story, Himaras first caught the eye of the Nine Stripes because of his play in League1 Ontario, the province's pro-am soccer league, with clubs such as FC London and Electric City FC. He also previously spent time in the Toronto FC Academy.

Himaras made 12 overall starts for the Nine Stripes during his time with the club,

"Eleias is a talented young Goalkeeper. We are excited to see him grow in our environment." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC "He's a solid guy, very determined to succeed. I believe he's ready for the next step, he will compete for a regular spot in the squad, this will be healthy for the team and will push Jono to be at his best as well ."

The native of London, Ont. previously represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he made one start for his country.

Himaras becomes the second goalkeeper signed to Valour's 2025 roster, after it was announced last year that the club exercised the option on Jonathan Viscosi's contract.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Jan. 7, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri, Roberto Alarcón

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin, Jordan Faria, Dante Campbell

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

