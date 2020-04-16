Admirals Ink Young to AHL Deal

April 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Spenser Young to an American Hockey League Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Young recently completed his four-year career at Providence College where he totaled 15 goals and added 33 assists for 48 points and a +23 rating in 138 contests and also served as team Captain during his senior campaign. Young, who played two seasons with current Ads forward Josh Wilkins at Providence, enjoyed his most productive offensive season in 2018-19 when he posted 21 points (8g-13a) which was second among team blueliners.

Prior to college the Brentwood, NH native spent two seasons in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, collecting six goals and 26 assists for 32 points while playing in 102 contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2020

Admirals Ink Young to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.