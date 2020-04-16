IceHogs Launch Fundraising Campaign to Support Community Programs in the Fight vs. COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. - In continuing support of the Stateline community's fight against COVID-19, the Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, are launching a massive fundraising effort to support local programs through the Rockford IceHogs Charitable Foundation in the fight against the virus.

With a $10 donation to the Rockford IceHogs Charitable Foundation, fans receive a ticket voucher (lower level endzone) good for an IceHogs game (Sunday-Thursday) at BMO Harris Bank Center during the 2020-21 scheduled season and every dollar spent will be donated to Stateline community programs supporting the fight against COVID-19.

In addition to fans' generous donations, the IceHogs will match every ticket voucher purchased with a ticket donated to Stateline first responders, healthcare professionals and essential community workers.

"It is incredibly important to support our community and major initiatives that directly assist in the battle against COVID-19," said Executive Director and General Manager of the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) Troy Flynn. "This is a unique opportunity for our fans to join us in this fundraising effort and directly support organizations providing masks to essential workers, supplies and medicine to healthcare employees, meals to families in need or small businesses needing assistance.

Fans can donate online by visiting IceHogs.com.

