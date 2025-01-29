Additional 2025 Promotional Nights Unveiled
January 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws unveiled several more 2024 Promotional Nights on this week's episode of CLAW Network.
The theme nights announced are as follows:
Phillie Phanatic Appearance - Friday, May 9th
Halfway to Halloween - Friday, May 9th
Touch-Some-Trucks & Buster's Birthday - Saturday, May 10th
Irish Heritage Night - Saturday, June 21st, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas
Star Wars Night - Friday, July 18th, presented by RWJBarnabas Health
Christmas in July - Friday, July 25th
Pride Night - Saturday, July 26th, presented by Coca-Cola
Country Night - Saturday, August 9th, presented by Farro's Tees
Please note there will be more announcements coming over the next few weeks!
