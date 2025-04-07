Adamczewski Named Carolina League Player of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C - Carolina Mudcats infielder Josh Adamczewski was named the Carolina League Player of the Week on Monday following a season opening three-game sweep of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Adamczewski is coming off a monster opening weekend in which he hit .455 (5-for-11) with three extra base hits including a pair of triples and a home run. The 19-year old also drove in five runs including the game-winning run in the 10th inning of Sunday's game to complete the sweep.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th Round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, Adamczewski starts 2025 in Carolina after playing the final nine games of the season with the Mudcats last year.

Carolina hits the road for the first time this season as they take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game series which begins Tuesday at 7:05 P.M. The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 15 as they open a series with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.

