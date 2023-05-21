Adam Scheel Records Third Straight Shutout as Steelheads Lead Western Conference Finals 2-0

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Toledo Walleye by a final score of 3-0 for the second straight game on Sunday behind a 33 save shutout performance from Adam Scheel securing a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals in front of a crowd of 4,897 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. Game Three is Wednesday night in Toledo for a 5:15 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

Adam Scheel becomes the first goaltender in league history to notch three straight shutout games in the playoffs as he has made 99 saves during that stretch. Wade Murphy tallied his league leading 10th goal of the playoffs while Justin Ducharme and Colton Kehler. Ryan Dmowski recorded two assists while Owen Headrick increased his point streak to six games with an assist.

For the sixth straight contest the Steelheads would score first coming late in the first period. Murphy came flying out of the penalty box and got sprung on a breakaway. John Lethemon made the initial save, but Murphy was able to collect the rebound in the left circle and fire a wrist into the top right corner at 17:54 of the first period making it 1-0.

There was just one occasion across the 60 minutes of play where there was four on four play. Ducharme received a pass in the high slot from Dmowski and went in all alone on Lethemon and placed a back hand shot over the glove of Lethemon upstairs at 15:27 of the second period increasing the Idaho lead to 2-0.

Late in the third period Kehler was able to draw a penalty on an interference call. It would be Kehler converting on the power-play with 2:09 left in regulation on passes from Ty Pelton-Byce and Dmowski securing the 3-0 victory.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (IDH)

2) Wade Murphy (IDH)

3) Justin Ducharme (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Toledo was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 38-33.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in six straight games (11-for-32, 34.4%).

- Adam Scheel has made 99 saves on 99 shots in his last three games and 127 on 130 in his last four decisions. He is 14:35 shy of tying Travis Scott (Mississippi, 1999) for the longest shutout streak in ECHL playoff history.

- Owen Headrick has points in six straight games (1-5-6).

- Jade Miller has points in four straight games (1-3-4).

- Ryan Dmowski notched his fourth multi-point game of the playoffs.

