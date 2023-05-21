ECHL Transactions - May 21
May 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 21, 2023:
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve
