ECHL Transactions - May 21

May 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 21, 2023:

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F activated from reserve

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on reserve

