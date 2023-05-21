ECHL Announces Fine

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Toledo's Andrew Sturtz has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #N-1, Toledo at Idaho, on May 20.

Sturtz is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:44 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

