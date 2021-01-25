Aces' Withrow becomes only female head groundskeeper in MiLB

RENO, Nev. - Leah Withrow has been promoted to head groundskeeper for the Reno Aces, making her the only female currently leading a grounds crew in all of minor league baseball, and first female head groundskeeper in team history. Withrow has been with the team full-time since 2018, working under each of the team's two previous head groundskeepers.

"This promotion feels surreal and I haven't even fully digested what this means. I've watched and learned almost everything I know from the previous two groundskeepers and they both left pretty big shoes to fill, and not just because they're men's shoes," said Withrow. "I hope this shows girls and women that any position is open. Just because you've only ever seen a man hold that position doesn't mean that if you work hard enough and want it bad enough that it can't be yours. Every job is open to anyone as long you prove yourself to be the best suited and I literally put my blood, sweat and tears into this field that's how bad I wanted it. This field is the heart of the stadium and I'm ready to have it healthy, pumping and ready for a long season ahead."

Originally from Gardnerville, Nev., Withrow graduated from North Dakota State University in 2018 with a bachelor of science in sports turfgrass management, and triple minored in horticulture, crop science and business administration.

"Through her commitment to her work and this facility, Leah earned this role and we couldn't be more excited to put her to work," said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. "It's important to acknowledge Leah earning this role because representation matters. Historically, grounds keeping has been a position held by men. It will be an awesome day when a little girl enters the ballpark, to see Leah tending the field. For that little girl, Leah's job will be a dream she can see become reality and another representation that women can do anything."

Jaenson herself was the first female general manager in the Pacific Coast League in nearly 20 years, and the highest-ranking female executive in MiLB when she was hired in 2018.

