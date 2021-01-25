Cody Johnson to Perform Live at Dell Diamond on March 20

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with 98.1 KVET and KASE 101, are excited to announce that country music star Cody Johnson will headline a live concert at Dell Diamond on Saturday, March 20. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available beginning at 10:00 a.m. this Friday, January 29 via RRExpress.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

Country music fans will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl or suite level. The field at Dell Diamond has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl.

"We are so proud that Dell Diamond has become a destination for some of the top country acts in the nation to perform live in front of fans in a safe, responsible and socially distant manner," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We are thrilled to add Cody Johnson to our lineup of artists to rock the Dell Diamond stage over the last year."

Dell Diamond hosted Granger Smith for a Fourth of July show in 2020 before Koe Wetzel performed on October 16. In addition to welcoming in Cody Johnson on March 20, the venue will also host Midland later in 2021.

Cody Johnson comes to Round Rock as one of the hottest country acts in the nation. He has accrued a staggering 920 million on-demand streams to date. AIN'T NOTHIN' TO IT, his first major-label album, debuted at #1 on Billboard's All-Genre Digital Albums and Top Country Albums charts. The album also debuted Top 10 on the Billboard 200. At the time of release, AIN'T NOTHIN TO IT was the third-highest pre-added album of all time in the country music genre on Apple Music.

Johnson earned his first Top 10 radio hit with his RIAA certified GOLD, approaching Platinum, smash "On My Way To You." The song, co-written by Brett James and Tony Lane, was named one of ASCAP's "Most Performed Songs of 2019," accumulating over 135 million on-demand streams to date.

Topping off a banner 2019, Johnson performed a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium, sold out RodeoHouston and opened for one of his personal heroes, George Strait, at Gillette Stadium.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

