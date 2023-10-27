Aces to Host World Series Game Three Watch Party on Monday

RENO, Nev. - For the first time in Reno Aces history, the team's parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks, is playing in the World Series as they battle the Texas Rangers for the title in a best-of-seven contest.

The Reno Aces will host a World Series Watch Party for Game Three on Monday, October 30th, to celebrate the momentous occasion and cheer on many former Aces players.

WHAT: Reno Aces World Series Game Three Watch Party

WHEN: Monday, October 30th, 2023, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. through the end of the game.

WHERE: The Club at Greater Nevada Field

DETAILS:

Admission is free.

Light snacks will be provided, and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free parking at the Garage on Ballpark Lane.

Season Memberships for the 2024 Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, campaign is now available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

