2023 World Series to Feature 10 Former Round Rock Express Players

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The 2023 World Series rosters were announced on Friday morning and 10 former Round Rock Express players are set to appear for the Texas Rangers. Of the 10 former E-Train players, seven of them have suited up at Dell Diamond in the last two years.

Game 1 of the World Series begins tonight at 7:03 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Express reunited as the Rangers Triple-A affiliate in 2021 after spending eight seasons as the club's top affiliate from 2011-2018.

Along with the 10 players, two coaches also have ties to the Express. Rangers Pitching Coach Mike Maddux was the Pitching Coach for Round Rock from 2000-2002 while Rangers Bullpen Coach Brett Hayes appeared in 66 games for the Express in 2017.

The following list of former Round Rock Express players are set to appear in the World Series:

Texas Rangers

LHP Cody Bradford (2023)

OF Evan Carter (2023)

C Mitch Garver (2022, 2023)

OF Travis Jankowski (2023)

INF Josh Jung (2021, 2022)

RHP Jose Leclerc (2016, 2018, 2022)

LHP Martin Perez (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

RHP Josh Sborz (2022, 2023)

INF Josh Smith (2022)

OF Leody Taveras (2021, 2022, 2023)

