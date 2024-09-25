Aces Surrender Pacific Coast League Title to Sugar Land After 5-3 Defeat

September 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (0-2) conceded an early lead to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-0) and were unable to spark a comeback in a 5-2 defeat in game two of the Pacific Coast League Playoffs on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land took home the Pacific Coast League crown with the win, marking the conclusion of the 2024 season for the Aces.

Sugar Land quickly got on the board in the first inning thanks to Pedro Leon, who mashed a two-run shot off Humberto Castellanos. Trey Cabbage and Cooper Hummell then smacked back-to-back blasts in the third frame, giving the Space Cowboys a four-run lead, which the Aces were unable to come back from, ending their 2024 season.

Despite the disappointing loss, Adrian Del Castillo concluded his season in a big way, launching his second home run in as many days in the sixth inning, a solo shot off Ray Gaither. The backstop had an unbelievable season, slashing .312/.399/.603 with 26 HR and 75 RBI in 105 games.

Kyle Garlick provided Reno with their second run of the night, roping a line drive single into right-center field to score Alek Thomas. The 32-year-old enjoyed a productive 2024 season, leading the team in HR (28) and RBI (105).

The Aces will look forward to preparing for the 2025 season, which is set to begin on Friday, March 28 th, with Reno visiting the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aces Notables:

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

