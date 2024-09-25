Space Cowboys Win First Pacific Coast League Championship

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the American League West Champion Houston Astros, have won their first Pacific Coast League Championship after defeating the Reno Aces 5-2 on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

This is the first Pacific Coast League Title for the Space Cowboys in their fourth season playing in the Pacific Coast League after becoming the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros in 2021. Sugar Land finishes off a season in which they won a Minor League best 93 regular season games and won both the First and Second Half Pacific Coast League titles.

Sugar Land won their first Pacific Coast League postseason game on Tuesday night, defeating the Aces 14-2. This was the first time the Space Cowboys have appeared in the postseason and the second time they won a division title, after the team clinched the Triple-A West, Eastern Division crown in 2021 but did not appear in any playoff games as the Pacific Coast League did not host a postseason.

Overall, this is the third championship for the Sugar Land franchise after the team won two Atlantic League Titles in the independent ranks as the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2016 and 2018.

The Space Cowboys will now head to Las Vegas to take on the winner of the Triple-A International League on Saturday night at 9:07 pm CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network and can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM or online anywhere.

