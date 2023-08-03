Aces' Pitchers Fan 15 River Cats in 5-1 Win

August 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Sacramento, CA - Tristin English slammed his 12th homer in a 5-1 Reno Aces (14-16, 58-47) win over the Sacramento River Cats (11-19, 45-59) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

All of the Aces damage came in a five-run fourth, beginning with English's homer. Camden Duzenack drove in Sergio Alcántara and Jake Hager with a single later in the frame and reached twice in the game. Duzenack's return to Reno's order is a welcomed sight for Blake Lalli and the Aces, who drew seven walks and stole a couple of bases in a strong effort.

Reno's pitching staff was absolutely tremendous with nine one-run innings. Konnor Pilkington fanned seven in his start before Tyler Ferguson punched out five more over three scoreless innings. Carlos Vargas added two squeaky clean frames with zero hits or walks allowed and two strikeouts. Justin Martínez closed it out with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth. For a rotation that's promoted Slade Cecconi and Brandon Pfaadt, this performance is just what the doctor ordered.

Sacramento mustered just one hit on the night and scored its lone run on a wild pitch in the second. Reno scored five unanswered runs and completely dominated throughout the contest, striking out 15 and gaining a 3-0 series advantage with a chance to clinch a road series win tomorrow night.

The Aces and River Cats continue their series Friday night at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Konnor Pilkington: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R/ER, 7 K

- Tristin English: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, BB

- Tyler Ferguson: 3.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 5 K

- Carlos Vargas: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 2 K

The Aces return home for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday, August 8th. Reno will host the Salt Lake Bees and Las Vegas Aviators with some special theme nights on deck at Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.