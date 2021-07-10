Aces Notes

Strangers in the Night:

Trailing by as many as seven runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Reno Aces completed the comeback with a Seth Beer two-run home run to force extras before falling, 12-10, to the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

The Aces erased their largest deficit of the season with a seven-run comeback, surpassing the six-run marks on May 14 and June 14 against the same team from Summerlin. With the loss, Reno moved to 10-4 in games it erases a deficit of three or more tallies.

Beer had a perfect day at the dish, going 2-for-2 with a game-tying, two-run shot, a pair of walks and a hit by a pitch. The Aces' first baseman recorded his 10th multi-run game of the season, crossing the plate four times against the Aviators and tying his career-high set on July 4, 2019, with Double-A Corpus Christi.

Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to six with a single in the seventh. Over his six-game stretch, the Aces' all-time hits leader has put forth a 10-for-27 showing with seven runs scored.

The Biggest Little City's team also set a season-high in attendance, welcoming 6,309 fans to Greater Nevada Field.

Fly Me to the Moon:

Six current Aces have recorded at least 10 hits against the Aviators this season with Camden Duzenack pacing the club with 15. Duzenack also leads all current players with five home runs, 10 RBIs and a .600 batting average.

12 of the Oakland Athletics' top-30 prospects are currently on the Aviators' active roster, including No. 2 ranked A.J. Puk. The 26-year-old has struggled against the Aces this season, allowing seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work across three relief appearances.

Cody Thomas has been the Aviators' top hitter against the Aces this season, going 16-for-43 at the dish with a team-high 13 RBIs and six home runs, two of which came on Friday night.

Brian Howard is slated to take the mound for Las Vegas on Saturday. Las Vegas' starter got shelled for eight runs on nine hits in his 16-4 loss on June 15.

The Aviators rank third in Triple-A with 380 runs scored and 548 hits while holding the second spot with 256 walks. Las Vegas' pitching staff has struggled through 56 games, allowing the most runs in Triple-A with 408 while holding a tie with Albuquerque for the worst ERA at 6.72.

My (Our) Way:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .317 batting average, 164 runs, 207 hits, 35 home runs and 41 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 164 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 29 more runs than second-best Carolina with 135.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .308 batting average, 163 runs scored and 235 hits.

Jamie Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 42 hits in 117 at-bats (.358) to go along with 29 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Beer's 23 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with a third-best mark of 17 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed its top spot in professional baseball with a .330 batting average while scoring 45 tallies in the ninth inning. With their three runs scored in the ninth on Friday, the Aces jumped past the San Diego Padres (44) and the Tampa Bay Rays (43) for the most runs in the final frame.

I Get a Kick Out of You:

The Aces' bats have dipped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .295 batting average. The team's average at the plate sits three points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.292).

Reno jumped back into the top spot in the Minors with 420 runs scored, leapfrogging the Tampa Tarpons by three tallies (417).

Seth Beer has recorded a Triple-A-leading 21 doubles this season.

Drew Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. The Aces' cornermen moved into a tie for fifth place at MiLB's top level with 28 extra-base hits. In games the Ellis hits a home run, the Aces hold a 6-2 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .375 batting average and first with a .503 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 6-1 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

Extra coach Jorge Cortes will serve as acting manager while Blake Lalli serves as the NL bench coach at the MLB All-Star Futures game. Cortes will make his managerial debut in Lalli's absence.

