Aces Extend Winning Streak to 4 Games with 88-77, Come-From-Behind Road Win vs. Mystics

June 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, DC - The Las Vegas Aces (10-6) overcame an 11-point first-half deficit Saturday afternoon, extending their winning streak to 4 straight, with a 88-77 road win over Washington (4-15). Jackie Young led all scorers with 26 points, while Chelsea Gray (22 points) poured in a season-high 22 points and Tiffany Hayes tied her season high with 17 points. Stefanie Dolson paced the Mystics with 23 points while making 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

First Quarter Highlights (Washington 28, Las Vegas 20)

Young scored 8 of Las Vegas' first 10 points, as the Aces led the Mystics 10-8 early. A 7-0 Washington run put DC up 5, and an 8-0 run towards the end of the period made it a 10-point game, 28-18. Las Vegas committed 5 turnovers which the Mystics flipped into 8 points, while Washington committed just 2 miscues which the Aces turned into 2 points. Washington outshot the Aces from the field (50%, 8 for 16-43.8%, 7 for 16), from 3-point range (60%, 6 for 10-50%, 4 for 8) and the free throw line (100%, 4 for 4-66.7%, 2 for 3). Young led all scorers with 10 points in the quarter, making 3 of 4 shots from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance. Dolson's 9 points paced the Mystics, as she drained all 3 of her 3-point field goal attempts.

Second Quarter Highlights (Washington 52, Las Vegas 46)

The Aces sliced the Mystics' advantage to 1 with 5:18 to go before intermission, but Washington countered with an 8-0 run to go back up 9, 43-34. The Mystics eventually extended their lead to as many as 11, but Las Vegas closed the period on a 7-2 run to make it a 6-point game. Young again led all scorers, this time with 9 points, while Myisha Hines-Allen paced Washington with 7. The Aces made 5 of 6 free throws while the Mystics didn't take any trips to the line.

Third Quarter Highlights (Washington 69, Las Vegas 67)

Washington still led by 7, 59-52, with 7:58 on the clock when the Aces scored 8 straight points to regain the lead, 60-59. The Mystics went back on top on their next possession and again led by 7 with 1:41 to go. The Aces scored the final 5 points of the quarter, all from the free throw line. Gray scored 9 points for the Aces while Aaliyah Edwards and Dolson scored 5 apiece. Las Vegas forced the Mystics into 5 turnovers, flipping them into 11 points. Neither team shot well from the field with the Aces making 6 of 16 shots, and Washington going 5 for 15.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 88, Washington 77)

Neither team led by more than 2 points for the first 3-plus minutes of the final period. It was still just a 2-point Aces lead (77-75) with 5:51 on the clock when Las Vegas clamped down on the defensive end, allowing Washington to score just 2 points the rest of the way. The Mystics went 1 for 8 from the field with 2 turnovers over the final 5:51 as Las Vegas outscored them 11-2 during that time. The Aces held Washington to 30.8% shooting from the field, and an 0 for 6 effort from 3-point range. They also forced the Mystics into 5 turnovers which the flipped into 8 points. Dolson and Ariel Atkins were the only players to score for the Mystics in the quarter, netting 4 points apiece. Las Vegas made 8 of 15 shots from the floor as A'ja Wilson scored 6 points to pace Las Vegas.

KEY STATS

The Aces went 19 for 24 from the free throw line, while Washington made 10 0f 11.

Las Vegas turned 14 Mystics miscues into 23 points, while Washington flipped 13 Aces turnovers into 16 points.

The Mystics made 10 of 16 shots from 3-point range in the first half, but just 1 for 8 in the second half, including 0 for 6 in the 4th quarter.

The Mystics outscored the Aces 12-6 in fast break points.

The Aces bench outscored the Mystics reserves 23-17.

GAME NOTES

Wilson had her WNBA-record streak of scoring at least 20 points in 20 straight regular season games ended as Washington held her to a season-low 11.

Kelsey Plum had her streak of consecutive games with at least 2 made 3-pointers snapped at 18.

Wilson grabbed 9 rebounds to move past Sophia Young-Malcolm into 1st place on the Aces career franchise charts. She also passed Young-Malcolm and Lindsay Whalen on the WNBA's career rebound list, and she now is in 34th place with 1,814. Wendy Palmer (33rd, 1825), Natalie Williams (32nd, 1832), and Plenette Pierson (31t, 18,34) are next up on the list.

Wilson had 1 blocked shot and now has 380 for her career-the 15th most in WNBA history. Tamika Catchings is 14th on the list with 385, and Tina Charles is 13th with 394.

Gray handed out 4 assists, and now has 1,516 for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578.

Gray scored a season-high 22 points, while Hayes scored a season-high tying 17 points.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas returns home for a Tuesday, July 2 meeting with the Indiana Fever (7-12) at T-Mobile Arena. The game is being broadcast nationally on ESPN, and tips at 6:3o pm PT.

