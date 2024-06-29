Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - June 29

June 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings (4-13) will visit the Seattle Storm (11-6) for two games over the next three days beginning on Saturday evening. Tipoff at Climate Pledge Arena is slated for 8 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA TV, while streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

The Wings are coming off their biggest win of the season, knocking off the Minnesota Lynx 94-88 on Thursday in Texas in front of a sold-out crowd. The Lynx are in first place in the Western Conference and had just won the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday. Dallas got an immediate spark from Odyssey Sims, who signed a salary cap hardship contract on Tuesday before making her debut on Thursday. Sims finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Seattle is coming off an 89-77 win over Indiana on Thursday.

2024 Wings-Storm Schedule & Results

6/13 at DAL L, 84-92 (Box Score | Recap)

6/29 at SEA 8 p.m. CT

7/1 at SEA 9 p.m. CT

9/13 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

Storm lead the all-time series 43-28

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Notable Storylines Dazzling Debut

Odyssey Sims returned to the Dallas Wings on Thursday after signing a salary cap hardship contract on Tuesday. She dazzled in her debut, helping to spark the Wings to a 94-88 win over the Minnesota Lynx - the recently crowned Commissioner's Cup Champions and first-place team in the Western Conference. Sims had 18 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, along with four assists and a game-high three steals as Dallas ended its 11-game losing skid. This is her 11th season in the WNBA which started with the Tulsa Shock in 2014, and includes previous stints with the Wings, including last season.

Sheldon Shining in Starts

Since being injected into the starting lineup, Dallas Wings rookie Jacy Sheldon has shined. She entered the Chicago Sky game on June 20 averaging 2.7 points, .342 shooting including .308 from deep and 1.8 assists. Since moving into the starting lineup that game, she has averaged 11.0 points, .533 shooting including .526 from three, and 2.3 assists. Notable performances include a career-high 16 points at Washington on June 22, and 11 points and a career-high six rebounds against the Mystics the following game. Despite seeing her minutes more than double as a starter (13.5 to 32.3), her turnovers per game have remained relatively unchanged (1.4 off the bench to 1.5 as a starter).

