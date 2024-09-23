Aces Can Close out Storm, Advance to Semifinals with Win Tuesday

September 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces put on a defensive clinic in the final 10 games of the regular season, holding 9 of those opponents under 80 points, and boasting a defensive efficiency rating of 94.3 over the final quarter of the season. Things weren't any different in Game 1 of their best-of-3 First Round Playoff series, as they held Seattle to a mere 2 points in the fourth quarter of a 78-67 victory (box score / recap), Sunday. Las Vegas can close out the Storm on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game is being broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Storm's 2 points in the fourth quarter tied a WNBA record for futility which had been accomplished just 5 other times in league history, including once in the postseason. Seattle also failed to connect on a single field goal, going 0 for 12 from the floor, along with 6 turnovers.

ACES DEFENSE

DER Opp FG% Opp 3G% DReb%

First 30 Games (18-12) 101.3 .435 .363 .735

Final 10 Games (9-1) 94.3 .425 .311 .756

Postseason (1-0) 99.6 .366 .379 .740

The Aces went 3-1 against Seattle during the regular season, and Las Vegas' defense was the story then as well, as it limited the Storm to 41.8 percent shooting from the field and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces struggled early in the first quarter Sunday evening as the newly-minted, 3-time M'VP made just 1 of 8 shots from the floor, and her teammates connected on 1 of 10 shots, digging themselves a 9-point, 1st quarter hole.

Leading Sixth Player of the Year candidate Tiffany Hayes poured in 20 points off the bench, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also added a career-high tying 5 steals. That effort helped Las Vegas outscore Seattle's bench 27-10

The Point Gawd, Chelsea Gray, added 15 points and 7 assists, as she continues to round into shape after missing nearly the first third of the season with an injury.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm in scoring on the season (19.7 ppg) and in the 4-game series against Las Vegas (18.0 ppg), but the Aces held her to just 8 field goal attempts and 6 points in the series opener.

Skylar Diggins-Smith (16 points) and Nneka Ogwumike (13 points) both scored in double figures for the Storm, but they combined to go just 11 for 32 from the field and 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

Gabby Williams, who joined the Storm after the Olympic break, scored 14 points in her lone appearance against the Aces during the regular season, and she matched that scoring output Sunday, but she went just 6 of 15 from the floor and committed 4 turnovers.

Ezi Magbegor, who averaged 14.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in the regular season was unavailable to Seattle in Game 1 due to a concussion.

Should the Storm even the series with a win Tuesday, Game 3 will be played in Seattle on Thursday, Sept. 26 at an as-yet-to-be-determined time on ESPN2. The winner advances to the WNBA Semifinals where they will take on the winner of the series between the No. 1 seed New York Liberty and No. 8 Atlanta Dream.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.