Ace of Staff Ramirez Re-Signs

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez has re-signed with the club for the upcoming American Association season.

Ramirez went 10-7 with a 4.51 earned run average in 2022 - his first season as a starter. His ten wins were tied for second in the league while he finished tied for first in games started (21), and second in strikeouts (133) and innings pitched (125.2).

The native of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic was named American Association Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 5-0 record and a 1.93 ERA in six starts.

The 30-year-old was also named Pitcher of the Week for the period ending June 5th.

Ramirez originally signed as an international free agent with the Cleveland Guardians in 2010 as an outfielder before transitioning to the mound with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. In seven professional seasons as a pitcher, he is 28-13 with 18 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 183 appearances, 30 of them as a starter.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said that "coming on the heels of Max Murphy's return last week, today's announcement that Luis is coming back to anchor the staff is great news for the Goldeyes."

He added that "Luis is an outstanding veteran presence for our ballclub and has shown he can succeed as a starting pitcher as well as a reliever."

The Goldeyes now have eight players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Dayson Croes

C Hidekel Gonzalez

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

