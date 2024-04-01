Aberdeen IronBirds Break Camp Roster Announced by the Orioles

ABERDEEN, MD. - The Baltimore Orioles and the Aberdeen IronBirds today announced the organizations High-A Break Camp Roster. The roster is subject to change prior to Aberdeen's first regular season game on April 5 vs Jersey Shore.

Five players on the Break Camp Roster land on the Orioles' Top 30 Prospects list according to MLBpipeline.com, led by the Orioles first two draft picks in the 2023 draft, Enrique Bradfield Jr (#5) and Mac Horvath (#11). Right-handed pitchers Juan Nunez (#26) and Carter Baumler (#28) are the only pitchers among the Top 30 prospects to break camp with the 'Birds. Catcher Creed Willems (#29) rounds out the five Top 30 Orioles prospects on the IronBirds. Below is the full Break Camp Roster:

Pitchers

Jackson Baumeister

Carter Baumler

Bradley Brehmer

Moises Chace

Deivy Cruz

Juan De Los Santos

Graham Firoved

Zach Fruit

Preston Johnson

Hayden Nierman

Juan Nunez

Edgar Portes

Yaqui Rivera

Luis Sanchez

Teddy Sharkey

Levi Wells

Cameron Weston

Catchers

Randy Florentino

Adam Retzbach

Creed Willems

Infielders

Isaac De Leon

Ryan Higgins

Mac Horvath

Tavian Josenberger

Jalen Vasquez

Carter Young

Outfielders

Enrique Bradfield Jr

Matthew Etzel

Elio Prado

Reed Trimble

The IronBirds home opener is Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05pm against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. For tickets, please visit www.goironbirds.com or call 410.297.9292.

