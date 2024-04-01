Aberdeen IronBirds Break Camp Roster Announced by the Orioles
April 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
ABERDEEN, MD. - The Baltimore Orioles and the Aberdeen IronBirds today announced the organizations High-A Break Camp Roster. The roster is subject to change prior to Aberdeen's first regular season game on April 5 vs Jersey Shore.
Five players on the Break Camp Roster land on the Orioles' Top 30 Prospects list according to MLBpipeline.com, led by the Orioles first two draft picks in the 2023 draft, Enrique Bradfield Jr (#5) and Mac Horvath (#11). Right-handed pitchers Juan Nunez (#26) and Carter Baumler (#28) are the only pitchers among the Top 30 prospects to break camp with the 'Birds. Catcher Creed Willems (#29) rounds out the five Top 30 Orioles prospects on the IronBirds. Below is the full Break Camp Roster:
Pitchers
Jackson Baumeister
Carter Baumler
Bradley Brehmer
Moises Chace
Deivy Cruz
Juan De Los Santos
Graham Firoved
Zach Fruit
Preston Johnson
Hayden Nierman
Juan Nunez
Edgar Portes
Yaqui Rivera
Luis Sanchez
Teddy Sharkey
Levi Wells
Cameron Weston
Catchers
Randy Florentino
Adam Retzbach
Creed Willems
Infielders
Isaac De Leon
Ryan Higgins
Mac Horvath
Tavian Josenberger
Jalen Vasquez
Carter Young
Outfielders
Enrique Bradfield Jr
Matthew Etzel
Elio Prado
Reed Trimble
The IronBirds home opener is Tuesday, April 9th at 7:05pm against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. For tickets, please visit www.goironbirds.com or call 410.297.9292.
