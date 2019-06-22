Aberdeen Clobbers Hudson Valley in 11-2 Win

Fishkill, NY (June 22nd 2019) - Everything worked for the IronBirds in Hudson Valley on Saturday night. They got great pitching from Adam Stauffer, Yelin Rodriguez and Marlon Constante. The offense put up runs in four of the final five innings, and they pasted the Renegades with an 11-2 win.

W: Adam Stauffer (1-1)

L: Chris Gau (0-1)

BIG MOMENTS

Bottom of the 2nd: Hudson Valley scored their first run off of a sac-fly RBI from Cristhian Pedroza. It was the only run Stauffer would surrender

Top of the 5th: Sacrifice flies from Jordan Cannon and Zac McLeod made it 2-1 IronBirds and they would only add to it

Top of the 7th: McLeod had another sac-fly, and Johnny Rizer's two out magic continued with a stand up RBI double to make it 4-0

Top of the 8th: Jaylen Ferguson took an 0-2 pitch deep for his third homer of the season. It hung in the air for a while and cleared the left field wall at "The Dutch"

Top of the 9th: With a four run lead, things escalated quickly. The first six batters to come to the plate scored. Ian Evans, Rizer, Clay Fisher and Irving Ortega all had singles.

KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS

Tristan Graham: 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R

Jaylen Ferguson: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Adam Stauffer: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Yelin Rodriguez: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0

NEWS & NOTES

10 hits and 11 runs were the second most of each the 'Birds have put up this season.

A nine run differential is the largest of the season, and also the largest win of 2019.

Ferguson has now hit three homers, he is the only IronBird to homer this year.

Through nine games, Aberdeen is 5-4. They snapped a two game losing streak and have evened the season series with Hudson Valley at two.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds at Renegades, Sunday 4:35 P.M.

Dutchess Stadium - Fishkill, N.Y.

