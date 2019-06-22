Tigers Add Eight Players to 2019 Roster

Norwich, CT - The Detroit Tigers have transferred eight players to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers from GCL Tigers West.

Jake Holton (10th Round), Cooper Johnson (6th Round), Corey Joyce (12th Round), Ryan Kreidler (4th Round), Andrew Magno (15th Round), Bryant Packard (5th Round), Kona Quiggle (16th Round) and Matt Walker (13th Round) have all been added to the roster.

With the additions the Detroit Tigers have transferred Darwin Alvarado (GCL Tigers East), Ildemaro Escalona (GCL Tigers West), Matt Jarecki (GCL Tigers West), David Noworyta (GCL Tigers West) and Jose Quero (GCL Tigers East) to the Gulf Coast League.

The Detroit Tigers have released RHP Juan Aguilera and RHP Drew Beyer.

The Connecticut Tigers play a doubleheader tonight against the Lowell Spinners. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. The Tigers will play tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. against Lowell before an off-day on Monday.

