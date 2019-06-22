Tigers Downed in Doubleheader against Lowell

June 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - The Connecticut Tigers (3-6) fell in both games of a doubleheader against the Lowell Spinners (6-2). The Tigers lost 4-2 in game one in extra innings before a 2-1 defeat in game two.

Game 1:

Alfredo Silva went five innings giving up no earned runs, but Lowell came away with a win in extra-innings by a final score of 4-2. The Tigers took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning on a Julio Martinez RBI single. Martinez finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Spinners tied the game in the third on an RBI infield single to make it 1-1. The Tigers responded in the sixth frame of the contest. Kelvin Smith came up with an RBI groundout to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Down to their final out in the seventh, the Spinners picked up an RBI base-hit from Luke Bandy to tie the game at 2-2.

In extra innings Austin Anderson pitched a scoreless eighth to keep the game tied at 2-2. However, the Tigers were unable to push across a run in the bottom half of the frame against Kris Jackson (Win, 1-0). Jackson went two innings with one walk and one strikeout.

In the ninth, Nick Northcut drove in a run off of Bairon De La Rosa (Loss, 0-1). Antoni Flores added to the lead with a RBI single to make it 4-2. Jackson pitched a scoreless ninth to close down the contest for Lowell.

Game 2:

Eliezer Alfonzo had his second-straight game with an RBI, but the Tigers fell by a score of 2-1. Chavez Fernander (Loss, 1-1) got the start for Connecticut. Fernander went 4.2 innings with two runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Spinners got on the board first with a two-RBI double by Nick Decker to score Nick Northcut and Johnathan Diaz. Aldo Ramirez (Win, 1-0) went five innings giving up two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Eliezer Alfonzo singled home Kona Quiggle in the sixth to cut the lead to 2-1. This was Quiggle's first run scored and first start for the Tigers this season.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (Save, 1) pitched two innings for a six-out save for Lowell. De La Rosa gave up one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow for the series finale against the Lowell Spinners. You can catch all the action tomorrow night on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

New York-Penn League Stories from June 22, 2019

