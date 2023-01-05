ABC Supply Stadium to Go Cashless

*BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp announced Thursday that ABC Supply Stadium will operate as a cashless stadium during the 2023 Minor League Baseball season and at all future team events at the ballpark.

"ABC Supply Stadium will join arenas and ballparks across the country in transitioning to a cashless experience, creating a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment system for fans," team president Zach Brockman said. "Being cashless will help cut down on lines at concessions and the box office by making transactions quicker and offer added security for fans."

Credit, debit, and gift cards will be accepted at all locations inside ABC Supply Stadium including the box office, Beak Boutique and concessions. Select locations will also process mobile tap-to-pay payments. The Food on the Fly app will remain available to fans.

Fans with cash will have the option to purchase gift cards from either the box offices or Beak Boutique. Gift cards are redeemable at any point of sales throughout ABC Supply Stadium.

The transition to cashless payments at ABC Supply Stadium brings the ballpark in alignment with Major League Baseball stadiums across the country, joining 29 MLB teams with cashless stadium experiences including Beloit's affiliate, the Miami Marlins.

The first cashless event at ABC Supply Stadium will be the upcoming Sky Carp Fest, which takes place Saturday, Jan 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.â¯

