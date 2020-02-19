AARP Makes Revs Fans VIPs

(York, Pa.) - One lucky York Revolution fan will get the VIP treatment from AARP during each Revs home game this coming season.

The VIP Fan of the Game Sweepstakes sponsored by AARP will give fans the chance to win seats behind home plate and free ice cream at each of the Revolution's 72 home games at PeoplesBank this year.

By simply filling out a form found on the team's website, would-be VIPs will be entered into a drawing for four premium seats in the Heritage Box behind home plate and four vouchers for free ice cream while at the game. One winner will be selected in advance this offseason for each of the Revolution's 2020 home games.

"The only thing better than a game at PeoplesBank Park is some of the best seats in the house and ice cream for free!" said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "We are thrilled and very grateful that AARP included this outstanding offer in their sponsorship. They are really going to make Revs Time a special occasion for some lucky fans this season."

To be entered into the sweepstakes, visit www.yorkrevolution.com/vipfan and click the link to complete the online form. Submissions will be accepted today through Thursday, May 7. Winners will be notified in advance to select their games.

