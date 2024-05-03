Aaron Perry Contract Purchased by Chicago Cubs

May 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - After tossing six effective innings and striking out 12 High Point Rockers hitters in front of a sellout crowd at Legends Field on Friday, April 26th, the Chicago Cubs purchased the contract of Lexington pitcher Aaron Perry. With a fastball consistently clocking in the upper 90's in miles per hour, Perry becomes the second Legends player to be transferred to a Major League organization this season, after his first outing in only the team's second game.

The 24-year-old righthander native of Charleston, West Virginia, starred for Hurricane (WV) High School just a few hours down Interstate 64 from Lexington before the Boston Red Sox drafted him in the 14th round of the 2017 amateur draft. He worked for four years in the Bosox farm system before signing with the Legends this past off-season as a free agent.

The Legends return to Lexington next Friday night, May 10th at 7:00 PM with a match-up against the Charleston Dirty Birds for First Responder's Day to kick off our Heroes Weekend, honoring the heroes of the Lexington and surrounding communities, sponsored by Hicks & Funfsinn Kentucky Lawyers. First Responders and their families receive free admission with valid first responder ID.

Heroes Weekend continues on Saturday at 7:00 PM with Military Appreciation Night with free admission to active duty and veterans with presentation of military ID, and concludes on Sunday at 2:00 PM for Mother's Day.

Season and group tickets are on sale now at lexingtonlegends.com or by calling team offices at (859) 252-HITS (4487). For more information, please visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2024

Aaron Perry Contract Purchased by Chicago Cubs - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.