Aaron Ashby Earns 2019 Robin Yount Performance Award

ZEBULON, N.C. - Carolina Mudcats starting pitcher Aaron Ashby was recognized today by the Milwaukee Brewers as one of two winners of the club's 2019 Robin Yount Performance Awards, presented annually to the organization's top Minor League performers. Ashby was named the organization's Pitcher of the Year while outfielder Trent Grisham, who played for the Mudcats during the 2017 season, was named Player of the Year.

Ashby, 21, started in 13 games for the Mudcats during the 2019 season and pitched to a 3.46 ERA and .229 average against following a mid-season promotion to High-A Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin. Ashby also totaled 55 strikeouts against 32 walks over 65.0 innings as a Mudcat between June 13 and August 30, 2019 this past season.

The left-hander began his time with Carolina by pitching through a combined 14.1 scoreless innings over back-to-back scoreless starts on June 21 and June 26, 2019. Ashby also totaled 16 strikeouts over those first two Carolina League starts while holding Winston-Salem to just one hit with eight strikeouts over 7.0 scoreless frames in his debut on June 13, 2019. He then pitched through 7.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts on June 21, 2019 in Potomac.

The Kansas City, MO native ended up going 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA over three starts with Carolina in the month of June this past season. Ashby then went on to go 1-4 with a 4.70 ERA over six starts in July (30.2 IP, 19 BB, 19 SO) before finishing the season going 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA over four starts in August (14.1 IP, 7 BB, 15 SO).

The Brewers selected Ashby in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Crowder College in Neosho, MO. He first began the 2019 season with Low-A Wisconsin where he went 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA over 11 games and 10 starts with the Timber Rattlers before joining the Mudcats. Ashby led the Midwest League in strikeouts with 80 before his transfer to Carolina and was a 2019 Midwest League All-Star.

Ashby and Grisham will be presented with their awards in a pregame ceremony at Miller Park in Milwaukee this Saturday, September 21.

