A Trio Of Hits By Braylen Wimmer Highlights Fresno's 9-2 Loss To Modesto

June 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-22) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (36-15) 9-2 Wednesday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno fell to 23-8 when scoring first (16-5 on the road) and 3-7 in Wednesday contests (1-5 away). The Grizzlies also dropped to 17-6 on the road against the California League North Division and 20-10 overall away from home. Fresno sits 6.5 games back of Modesto with 13 contests left to play in the first half.

In the top of the third, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-0 when Braylen Wimmer and Andy Perez ripped back-to-back, two-out RBI doubles to left-center field. Wimmer finished the night with a career-high three hits while Perez notched his 30th RBI of the year. Caleb Hobson etched a run and Darius Perry provided one hit. Felix Tena saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end despite being plunked by two pitches.

Notwithstanding the early hole, Modesto plated nine unanswered runs, scoring in their final five frames. The Nuts took a 3-2 lead in the fourth from a Charlie Pagliarini solo shot and a Grizzlies two-run defensive miscue (missed catch). In the fifth, Milkar Perez spanked a single to left, adding Carson Jones. An inning later, Lazaro Montes supplied his 58th RBI of the season with a double to center. A force out in the seventh yielded Pagliarini, making it 6-2 Modesto. Finally, the Nuts logged three more runs in the eighth from a pair of solo homers and one RBI single. Aidan Smith and Jones lifted the longballs while Curtis Washington Jr. picked up the last RBI. The bottom third of the Modesto lineup (Washington Jr., M. Perez and Pagliarini) combined for six hits, a trio of RBI, four runs and three walks.

The run support gave Nuts' starter Tyler Gough (5-2) the triumph after six innings of two-run ball. Gough allowed four hits and one walk while punching out five. German Fajardo (hold, 3) and Yeury Tatiz wrapped up the final three frames with four strikeouts. The Modesto bullpen has not permitted a run over nine innings in the series. Fresno righty Bryan Perez (2-2) suffered the setback after exiting in the fourth with two outs. Rockies' 40-man lefty Evan Justice allowed one run on two hits while fanning a pair in a rehab appearance. Justice joined Ryan Rolison as the only players to make a rehab outing for the Grizzlies since becoming a Rockies affiliate. The southpaw made his MLB debut last season and is recovering from an undisclosed injury. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (3-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- LHP Evan Justice (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; rehab appearance)

- SS Andy Perez (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Aidan Smith (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Milkar Perez (2-3, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- CF Curtis Washington Jr. (3-5, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-2, 4.19) vs. Modesto RHP Will Schomberg (5-1, 2.44)

On That Fres-Note:

The Nuts are 57-17 (.770) over their last 74 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs). Last season, Modesto claimed the California League crown after a dominating 4-0 run through the playoffs. They won the second half by one game over Fresno to earn their way into the postseason. In four years, the Grizzlies are 44-43 against the Nuts over their 87 games played (5-3 Modesto in the 2024 season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988.

