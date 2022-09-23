A Thank You from the AquaSox

What a fantastic season! All of us here with the AquaSox want to thank our incredible fans for your tremendous support this past season. We can't thank our fans enough for showing up each and every night, supporting your Everett AquaSox, through rain or shine, win or lose. We are already looking forward to seeing you back at Funko Field on April 7, 2023!

"With the completion of an exciting season in 2022, we have quickly turned our attention to another year of AquaSox baseball, which starts on April 7, 2023," said Danny Tetzlaff, the AquaSox General Manager. "We can't wait to welcome our wonderful fans back to Funko Field. We have a balanced schedule that includes a great mix of 12 weekend dates and holidays. The schedule release now gives us the momentum to start thinking about how we can make the 2023 season the best ever."

We know it's a long off-season, but rest assured we are already hard at work planning for 2023. We want every fan's experience to be special, from the time you walk into the ballpark to the moment you walk out. Our goal is to continue raising the bar for ourselves and meeting your expectations every season.

We look forward to hosting your family and friends again next season at Funko Field and creating more lifelong memories, from Star Wars Night to Frogstock, from Bark in the Park to Salute to the Mariners Game! So until next year, we hope the memories of the majestic home runs, walk-off wins, diving catches, Funko Fridays, and Fireworks Extravaganzas will keep you warm throughout this off season. Can't wait to see all of you again in 2023. How 'bout them Frogs!!

