A Taste of Tradition, a Twist of Fun: RiverDogs Celebrate America 250 with New Menu

Published on March 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, the Charleston RiverDogs are blending Lowcountry nostalgia and patriotic flair in an innovative lineup of delicious food and beverage offerings for the 2026 season.

The brand-new Revolution Dog joins the lineup of other famous RiverDogs specialty hot dogs like the Homewrecker and River Dog. It will be served all season long, featuring macaroni and cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and Sriracha aioli.

For fans seeking bigger bites, the RiverDogs are also introducing the Freedom Burger, created for America 250. The breathtaking dish features seven burger patties stacked on a hollowed-out Hawaiian loaf filled with fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles. A fan challenge is in the works, daring guests to finish it in record time for a chance to win a prize.

This season, the RiverDogs are also raising the bar with unbeatable weekly promotions in partnership with SC250, delivering some of the best ballpark deals across the country. During every Wiener Wednesday game, fans can purchase 2 hot dogs for just 50 cents, a throwback price that honors the country's milestone birthday. The value continues on Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Budweiser, where fans 21 and over can enjoy one-dollar beverages during every Thursday game at The Joe.

There is no better way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than by honoring its Pastime with a true ballpark classic. The RiverDogs have partnered with Peanut Patch, a South Carolina company based in Effingham, to bring fans authentic boiled peanuts from a nostalgic, throwback-style concession stand located just past the main concourse. Step back in time and honor the nation's deep connection to baseball.

"Everyone loves the smell of roasted peanuts when you walk into the ballpark, and that has spanned generations" said RiverDogs Vice President of Food and Beverage Josh Shea. "Using [Peanut Patch] to brand it adds a nice local touch."

Behind the left-field foul pole, the RiverDogs will introduce Dave's Diner, delivering old-school comfort with burgers, hot dogs, as well as a meatloaf and mashed potato sandwich. In honor of America 250, fans can enjoy the RiverDog 250 Special, a throwback combo featuring a fried bologna sandwich, Moon Pie and Cheerwine, capturing the charm of Southern lifestyle.

"As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, we're proud to offer fans a ballpark experience that blends our nation's pastime with the flavors and traditions that make the Lowcountry so special," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols.

The eye-popping Pretzel Boil at The Smokehouse combines brisket, pulled pork, shrimp, corn and potatoes tossed in barbecue sauces served inside a massive pretzel, designed for sharing and guaranteed to turn heads.

With something sizzling, sweet, and surprising around every corner, the RiverDogs' 2026 season promises to be special for food lovers throughout the greater Charleston area.







Carolina League Stories from March 26, 2026

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