Fireflies Announce 2026 Meet the Team Party

Published on March 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they will host a Meet the Team party at Segra Park Wednesday, April 1 from 5 pm - 7 pm. The Fireflies will open the gates for batting practice and then will host a meet-and-greet on the concourse for fans to enjoy. The event is free for fans to attend.

This will be fans' first opportunity to meet the players on the 2026 Opening Day roster and receive autographs from the team. Concession stands will be open for the event with limited menus including $5 beer and wine and fans can purchase gear from The Mason Jar Team Store while at the event.

"This is a great chance for our new guys to see how amazing the fans are here in Columbia," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "It's one of my favorite community events we do each year because it reminds us that Opening Day is right around the corner and it is a chance for our fans to get to meet new Fireflies before they take the field."

The Fireflies home opener is right around the corner. The Fireflies first game at Segra Park this year will take place Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm. Columbia will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and all attendees will receive a 2026 Magnet Schedule giveaway thanks to Service Experts.

During the game, the Fireflies will debut their new white jerseys with the Fireflies logo on the chest. Those jerseys will be available to the public for the first time during the Meet the Team Party.

Segra Park's clear bag policy will be in effect for the event. Those policies can be found online here. Parking is available at street lots through Passport or the Freed Street Parking Deck.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







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