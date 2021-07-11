A Sweep at the Beach & 7-In-A-Row

The RockHounds busted loose with a five-run third inning and went on to defeat the Hooks, 8-1, Sunday evening at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

The win gave the 'Hounds a sweep of the six-game series and their seventh consecutive win overall.

All five of the runs in the third inning rally scored with two out. Kyle McCann and Jake Suddleson led off the inning with walks but Hooks starter Jimmy Endersby came back to strike out Chase Calabuig and Mickey McDonald. Three swings and two errors later, the 'Hounds were up 5-0 and on their way to a sweep of the six-game series.

Nick Allen doubled to right field, brining McCann and Suddleson home with the game's first two runs. Allen advanced to third on a throwing error by right fielder Norel Gonzalez and scored on another throwing error, this one by third baseman Joe Perez on Logan Davidson's ground ball.

Devin Foyle (who has now reached base in 31-of-his-last-32 games) tripled to center, scoring Davidson, and Jeremy Eierman's RBI single capped the inning.

The RockHounds scored twice more in what was a rough fourth inning for Hooks pitching. The two runs came by way of three walks, one hit batsman and a wild pitch. Jhonny Santos, who had five RBI in Saturday night's win, made the score 8-0 with an RBI single in the fifth. Santos has three home runs and 15 RBI for the season, with two of the homers and nearly half of the ribbies (seven) coming in this series.

Ty Damron (1-2, 6.19) went six solid innings for his first win at the Double-A level. The former Texas Tech Red Raider allowed nine hits, but just one run, and escaped a threat in the second inning that was pivotal. Corpus Christi had three hits (including a double) and one walk in the inning but came up empty. A strikeout combined with a caught stealing was key, with Damron whiffing Scott Schreiber and McCann throwing out David Hensley trying to swipe second base.

The Hooks didn't help their own cause, committing three errors and walking nine batters. Five of the walks turned into runs and the errors led to three of the RockHounds' eight runs being unearned.

Kibbles & Bits

Beginning with the Fourth of July win at Frisco, the RockHounds have won seven straight games, matching their longest win streak of the season. The 'Hounds won seven straight between May 28 and June 4 (four of those wins came against the Hooks).

The 'Hounds, who are 10-2 against Corpus Christi, moved back to the .500 mark for the season at 30-30.

There are no split seasons (first and second halves) in 2021 but Sunday marked the midway point of the 120-game schedule.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 13

RockHounds vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Opener of a six-game series ... First Pitch at 6:30

The 'Hounds have just completed a stretch in which the club played 24-of-30 games on the road ... and are coming home to open a 12-game homestand, hosting Amarillo (July 13-18) and Corpus Christi (July 20-25) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

