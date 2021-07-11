Unfazed by Rain, Drillers Beat Cards

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Sunday night' series finale in Springfield between the Tulsa Drillers and the Cardinals was delayed twice for a total of 2 hours, 17 minutes. But the long waits and the delayed start proved to be worth it for the Drillers as they secured their second win in the six-game set. After the game's second delay in the top of the first inning, Tulsa scored three runs in the opening frame for an early lead it never surrendered in a 5-1 win over the Redbirds

The game began 1 hour and 47 minutes late because of rain, and drops were still falling when the first pitch was thrown. Tulsa leadoff batter Donovan Casey reached safely on a throwing error, and Hunter Feduccia doubled and Miguel Vargas walked to load the bases before the rain increased and forced the grounds crew to put the tarp back on the field.

When play resumed 30 minutes later, the Drillers got on the scoreboard quickly when Carlos Rincon singled home Casey and Feduccia. Jacob Amaya capped the three-run first inning when he plated Vargas with an infield ground out.

Three singles from Casey, Vargas and Rincon produced another run in the top of the second to increase the Tulsa lead to 4-0.

Casey struck again in the seventh with his 10th home run of the season to make it a five-run lead. The outfielder has now homered in three straight games.

Despite the tough conditions, Drillers pitchers were outstanding, and it began with starting pitcher Bryan Brickhouse. Brickhouse held the Cards without a hit or a run while walking two batters and striking out five before departing with one out in the fourth inning.

Lefthander Austin Drury followed, and he kept the no-hitter going through six innings. Springfield's first hit in the game did not come until Alec Burleson beat a defensive shift leading off the bottom of the seventh with a ground ball single through the wide-open left side of the infield.

It was the only hit that Drury allowed in 3.2 scoreless frames.

Mark Washington took over for Drury in the eighth inning and allowed a two-out double, but he kept the shutout in place.

Burleson finally got the Cards on the scoreboard when he hit Washington's second pitch in the bottom of the ninth over the right field wall for a solo home run.

After the homer, two straight singles made things interesting, but Washington got a pop up and a game-ending double play started by second baseman Clayton Daniel to wrap up the win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The Drillers made a roster move prior to Sunday's game. Outfielder Jeren Kendall was placed on the Injured List, and catcher Andres Noriega was activated from the Developmental List.

*Tulsa also played the game without second baseman Michael Busch and pitcher Andre Jackson. The two were in Denver, Colorado to participate in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field. As members of the winning National League squad, Busch finished a perfect 1-1 with a single, while Jackson threw as scoreless inning, allowing just one hit.

*Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to ten straight games with an eighth-inning single. He is now hitting .395 during his streak and has raised his season average from .191 to .236.

*Drury was credited with his first Double-A win.

*Pitcher Kyle Leahy was the MVP of the game for the Redbirds. Leahy worked seven innings in relief and limited the Drillers to just one run.

UP NEXT

Tulsa at Wichita on Tuesday, July 13 at 7:05 PM at Riverfront Stadium.

The Drillers make began their first-ever series with the Wind Surge at Wichita's new Riverfront Stadium. Pitchers for the series opener have yet to be announced.

