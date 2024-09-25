A Sit Down with Tommy Wheeldon Jr: #CanPL
September 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
KJ sat down with The Cavs boss Tommy Wheeldon Jr, to talk about the business end of the season, how his side have been this year, and what we can expect from Cavalry heading into the playoffs -- : OneSoccer
