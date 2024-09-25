Atlético Ottawa Reaches New Milestones

September 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa has had a historic month, as both the club and individual players have been setting new records across multiple categories.

The goals have been flying in this season and, as Atlético continues to push for the Regular Season title, four new club records have been set. Let's take a look at them below:

1. Rubén del Campo sets new goal-scoring record

Del Campo breaks the goal-scoring record for Atlético in Calgary (Credit: Cavalry FC)

Swiss-born striker Rubén del Campo has been clinical in front of goal this season. The 24-year-old has scored 11 goals in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and leads the Golden Boot race with four matches remaining.

With a goal away to Cavalry FC two weeks ago, Del Campo's 13th strike of the campaign (all competitions) broke the record for goals scored in a single season by an Atlético Ottawa player - a record previously held by Ollie Bassett (12 goals - 2023).

2. Back-to-back record attendances for 2024

Amer Didić tests the Pacific keeper in front of 7,000+ supporters at TD Place (Credit: Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photography)

The soccer community continues to grow each year, and Atlético Ottawa has set back-to-back attendance records at TD Place for the 2024 CPL season.

With over 7,000 supporters in attendance for our last two matches - La Fiesta and Célébrantion Franco-Ontarienne - we aim to finish the season strong both on and off the pitch.

3. Dani Morer continues to serve it up on a platter

Atlético defender Dani Morer defending in front of a record crowd at TD Place (credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

The former Barcelona youth product, Dani Morer, has had to bide his time this season, competing with Kinburn-native Kris Twardek for a starting spot on the right-hand side of the defence.

An unfortunate injury to Twardek opened the door and Morer has stepped in with aplomb, bringing trademark composure and technical quality to the right side.

The 26-year-old provides pinpoint accurate deliveries, from open play and set pieces. With seven assists to his name, Morer has now set a new record for most assists by an Atlético player in a single season (all comps).

4. Atlético Ottawa breaks club goal-scoring record

Atlético scores from yet another set-piece situation against Vancouver FC (credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

What a season it has been in front of goal for Atlético Ottawa. Abou Sissoko's close-range effort against Pacific FC on Sunday was the team's 39th CPL goal, a new record for the club.

Thanks to some strong performances in the TELUS Canadian Championship earlier this year, Ottawa has set a new record for goals scored in all competitions as well (47 goals).

5. Ollie Bassett becomes all-time appearance holder

Ollie Bassett at TD Place during the National Anthem (credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

Ollie Bassett is the star of "Olliewood," and has been since 2022 when supporters dubbed TD Place the set for his midfield magic.

Bassett has scored more goals (25) and provided more assists (11) than any other player in club history, and when he came off the bench against Pacific on Saturday, he became the player with the most appearances as well (86).

The 25-year-old has almost won it all in the nation's capital: Regular Season Champion, Player of the Year, Player's Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner. One accolade eludes him, with the CPL Playoff Final set to take place on November 9th and Atlético fighting for our right to be a part of it.

Atlético returns for back-to-back action at TD Place on Sunday, September 29th, facing Halifax Wanderers FC as we support our community partners, the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, in our 'For Odawa' Match ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Our next match is in support of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre

