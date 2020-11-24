A Note from the Barnstormers

Barnstormers Fans,

First and foremost we would like to applaud this community on how it has responded over the last 10 months. The year 2020 will be remembered for a long time and to say it was an unprecedented year is an understatement. However, this community did not falter and did not give up. It was a very sad day when we found out we would not get to share baseball with you over the summer, however, we were very proud in the fact that we were still able to be a large part of the community. Clipper Magazine Stadium was transformed from a home for America's Pastime to a testing site for the virus, a food collection drop point, a blood drive site, a COVID safe RV show, summer and fall movie theater and we hosted many more safe events to keep this community strong.

As we approach the Holiday Season we hope you will keep your Lancaster Barnstormers in mind. We have just released our Holiday Specials and have some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals planned for you. Please help us share these deals with your family and friends. We would love your help in spreading the news of our great packages. We fully expect to be playing baseball in 2021 in a safe environment for you and the rest of the community. Cylo is anxious to see all of his friends back at Clipper Magazine Stadium this Spring so don't miss out on our great Holiday Deals!

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium look forward to continuing to be a part of this community and providing a safe, family friendly environment for many years to come. Thank you for your continued support and GO STORMERS!!

Mike Reynolds Justin Kirk

General Manager Sr. Director of Ticket Sales and Service

