A Night to Remember

August 27, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) -Saturday, August 27, 2022 will be a night that 5,429 Trenton Thunder fans will never forget after witnessing a comeback for the ages at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. In their most memorable and improbable win of the season, the Thunder rallied from an 11-3 sixth inning deficit to shock the Frederick Keys 12-11 and end their eight-game losing streak. Christian Merriwether wore the cape after ending it with the game-winning double that scored Troy Banks on a mad dash around the bases with two outs in the ninth.

The night started promisingly for Thunder starter Christian Capuano, who allowed just one hit while striking out three over his first three innings of work. He even had a one-run lead after Damian Yenzi's leadoff double in the second produced a run when he scored on a double play ball off the bat of Jonathan Waite.

Frederick roared back and took a 4-1 lead in the fourth courtesy of an Alex Baeza double and a three-run bomb to right from catcher Matt Oldham. In the home half, the Thunder got within a run after Paul Coumoulos singled home Yenzi after his second double and a Jonathan Waite groundout plated Ryan McCarthy.

It looked like the Keys might coast to a series win after sending 12 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to take a commanding 11-3 lead. A pair of two-RBI singles from Ben Fitzgerald and Tyrese Clayborne were sandwiched around an RBI single by Myles Nicholson and the second double of the game from shortstop Evan Berkey. The initial key to Trenton's comeback was the work of Connor VanCleave and DJ Wilkinson, who combined to throw three-and-a-third innings of scoreless relief while allowing just two singles for the remainder of the night.

The Thunder returned the favor by batting around in the bottom of the seventh, with McCarthy's bases clearing double accounting for half of the frame's six runs. Sam Freedman and Banks also drove runs, with the sixth coming on a wild pitch that left the Thunder within striking distance at 11-9 with six outs to go. Two Keys errors in the top of the eighth opened the door wide open and Coumoulos' third hit of the night was an RBI single that tied the score at 11-11.

In the bottom of the ninth, Freedman led off with a single but was forced out at second base on Banks' sacrifice bunt back to Keys pitcher Jacob Schultz. Following a strikeout of pinch-hitter Mark Herron, Merriwether ripped the game-winning double down into the left field corner and Banks raced around from first to score the winning run and end the eight-game losing streak.

