A Legendary Year for a Legendary Career

Published on December 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Even in Sue's W retirement, the accolades keep comin' in

She reflects on what this past year has meant while sharing it with her former coaches, teammates, and family.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.