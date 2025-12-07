A Legendary Year for a Legendary Career
Published on December 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Even in Sue's W retirement, the accolades keep comin' in
She reflects on what this past year has meant while sharing it with her former coaches, teammates, and family.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 7, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories
- Seattle Storm Launch 2025 Give Back Fund Campaign
- Seattle Storm Name Sonia Raman as Head Coach
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team
- Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Teams
- Dominique Malonga Named to 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Ream