A.J. Ewing Named FSL Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets infielder/outfielder A.J. Ewing has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for August 19-25.

Ewing went 12 for 22 with two homers, three doubles, four walks, six RBI and six runs in six games last week vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals. Ewing slashed .545/.615/.955 with a 1.570 OPS.

In the Sunday series finale, the Mets were down to their last out and trailing 5-4. Ewing came to the plate and crushed an opposite field grand slam to win the game. It was his fifth homer of the season and the first walk-off home run hit by the Mets in 2024.

Ewing was a fourth round pick by the Mets in 2023 out of Springboro High School in Ohio.

Ewing is the second Met to win FSL Player of the Week honors this season. Catcher Ronald Hernandez won the award for the week of May 13-19. That was also against Palm Beach.

In other St. Lucie news, Hernandez and infielder Boston Baro were promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones after Sunday's game.

Baro is the Mets No. 16 prospect according to the MLB Pipeline rankings and Hernandez is No. 24. Both players leave the FSL in the top 10 in hits, batting average and on-base percentage.

