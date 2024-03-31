A Home Zydeco Fight to Clinch the Win

March 31, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge LA- Friday night The Baton Rouge Zydeco took on The Mississippi Sea Wolves. The Zydeco trailed 3 nothing but made a comeback in the second half of the game for a home Zydeco win.

The 1st period had an early Zydeco powerplay where the team tried scoring but was shut down by the Sea Wolves goalie. The Sea Wolves Philip Wong scored the first goal of the evening making this his 16th goal for the season. Ending the period with a Sea Wolves two-nothing lead.

In the 2nd period, the Zydeco continued to struggle, leading the Sea Wolves to improve their lead. Zydeco's MJ Graham assisted Scott Shorrock to make their first point of the game. The game heated up as Zydeco's Tyler Larwood was tripped up by the Sea Wolves, creating a power play for the Zydeco. As the period was coming to a close Connor Lind of the Sea Wolves served time in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct. Creating a power play for the Zydeco, but this did not help Baton Rouge Zydeco. The period concluded with a 3-1 score, and the Sea Wolves carried the lead.

For the 3rd period, it was a great opening for the Zydeco. They got their power play goal from Scott Shorrock, and seconds later Noah Robbsion tied the game, no longer trailing. Bradley Richardson makes a stellar goal with the assist from Noah Hippolyte and Michael Haskins. The Zydeco fought, clinching their lead and Curtis Hansen secured the win with a goal to an empty net.

The Zydeco's next game is tomorrow Saturday, March 30th against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Cane's River Center.

